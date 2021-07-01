A police dog trainer with a trainee in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, China. Photo: Getty A police dog trainer with a trainee in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province, China. Photo: Getty
Police academy in China plans to auction off ‘coward’ dogs who failed to qualify for the force

  • Police dogs in China are trained intensively from a young age and need to pass examinations to qualify
  • Some dogs are disqualified for ‘cowardice’, ‘small size’, ‘weak limbs’, and others for a lack of obedience

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:46pm, 1 Jul, 2021

