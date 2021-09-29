Human skull fossils unearthed from a cave site in China’s Henan province date back tens of thousands of years. Photo: Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology
A 32,000-year-old skull discovered in central China is oldest known human fossil found in Henan province
- Archaeologists also found a separate skull that they believe is 12,000 years old
- The discovery comes just months after ‘Dragon Man’ sparked debate about a new species of the human family
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
