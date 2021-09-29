Human skull fossils unearthed from a cave site in China’s Henan province date back tens of thousands of years. Photo: Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology Human skull fossils unearthed from a cave site in China’s Henan province date back tens of thousands of years. Photo: Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology
Human skull fossils unearthed from a cave site in China’s Henan province date back tens of thousands of years. Photo: Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology
People & Culture

A 32,000-year-old skull discovered in central China is oldest known human fossil found in Henan province

  • Archaeologists also found a separate skull that they believe is 12,000 years old
  • The discovery comes just months after ‘Dragon Man’ sparked debate about a new species of the human family

Topic |   Archaeology and paleontology
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Human skull fossils unearthed from a cave site in China’s Henan province date back tens of thousands of years. Photo: Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology Human skull fossils unearthed from a cave site in China’s Henan province date back tens of thousands of years. Photo: Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology
Human skull fossils unearthed from a cave site in China’s Henan province date back tens of thousands of years. Photo: Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology
READ FULL ARTICLE