A teenager in China had to call the police to break up her own forced marriage. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese authorities break up arranged child marriage after teenage daughter calls police to report her own wedding
- The girl had been sold as a bride by her family for a 250,000 yuan (US$39,400) dowry
- The legal age of marriage in China is high by global standards, but child marriage still exists in the country
