A teenager in China had to call the police to break up her own forced marriage. Photo: Shutterstock
A teenager in China had to call the police to break up her own forced marriage. Photo: Shutterstock
People & Culture

Chinese authorities break up arranged child marriage after teenage daughter calls police to report her own wedding

  • The girl had been sold as a bride by her family for a 250,000 yuan (US$39,400) dowry
  • The legal age of marriage in China is high by global standards, but child marriage still exists in the country

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A teenager in China had to call the police to break up her own forced marriage. Photo: Shutterstock
A teenager in China had to call the police to break up her own forced marriage. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE