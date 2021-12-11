This Shang dynasty era owl wine vessel fetched US$1.52 million at a Christie’s auction. Photo: Handout
Art
People & Culture

A 3,500-year-old Chinese bronze owl-shaped wine jar sells for over US$1.5 million at Christie’s auction

  • Called a zun, the jar was probably used by Shang dynasty aristocrats during important ceremonies
  • It is also similar to two owl zuns found in the tomb of Lady Fuhao, an iconic figure in Chinese history

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 2:00pm, 11 Dec, 2021

