This Shang dynasty era owl wine vessel fetched US$1.52 million at a Christie’s auction. Photo: Handout
A 3,500-year-old Chinese bronze owl-shaped wine jar sells for over US$1.5 million at Christie’s auction
- Called a zun, the jar was probably used by Shang dynasty aristocrats during important ceremonies
- It is also similar to two owl zuns found in the tomb of Lady Fuhao, an iconic figure in Chinese history
Topic | Art
This Shang dynasty era owl wine vessel fetched US$1.52 million at a Christie’s auction. Photo: Handout