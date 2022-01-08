Archaeologists in China recently unveiled a Ming-era tomb with stunning murals. Photo: Handout
Stunning underground murals found in central China are believed to be hundreds of years old
- The site contains three chambers that are believed to be family tombs because they are similar to one another
- The murals are remarkably well-preserved and include full paintings
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
