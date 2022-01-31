An ancient emperor’s summer palace is located near where the Beijing Winter Olympics will host the skiing events. Photo: Reuters
Beijing’s winter Olympians will compete near a summer hunting palace for ancient royalty
- An excavated palace in the village of Taizicheng is believed to have been a summer escape for a Jin dynasty (1115–1234) emperor
- An exhibit opened on December 31 last year is a showcase for ancient Chinese artefacts discovered in the area
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
