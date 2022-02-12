Quirky Winter Olympics: man collects thousands of souvenirs and another gets a mascot haircut. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky Winter Olympics: collector has 5,000 souvenirs, man gets panda mascot ‘Bing Dwen Dwen’ shaved into head

  • A barber in eastern China shaved a pattern of Olympic mascot ‘Bing Dwen Dwen’ into a customer’s head
  • A Beijing native has collected more than 5,000 Olympic mementos over the course of 20 years

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Feb, 2022

