Scientists in China revealed the discovery of 20 additional terracotta warrior figurines. Photo: Chinanews
Scientists in China revealed the discovery of 20 additional terracotta warrior figurines. Photo: Chinanews
People & Culture

The terracotta army just added 20 soldiers, a reminder that large parts of the site are unexcavated

  • Among the new warriors was a figure depicting a general and another showing a mid-level officer
  • Much of the famous site in Xian is unexcavated, which is a deliberate decision to save discoveries for future scientists

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists in China revealed the discovery of 20 additional terracotta warrior figurines. Photo: Chinanews
Scientists in China revealed the discovery of 20 additional terracotta warrior figurines. Photo: Chinanews
READ FULL ARTICLE