Scientists in China revealed the discovery of 20 additional terracotta warrior figurines. Photo: Chinanews
The terracotta army just added 20 soldiers, a reminder that large parts of the site are unexcavated
- Among the new warriors was a figure depicting a general and another showing a mid-level officer
- Much of the famous site in Xian is unexcavated, which is a deliberate decision to save discoveries for future scientists
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
