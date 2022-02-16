Tiger decorations to welcome the Year of Tiger, a zodiac system used by many countries. Photo: Dickson Lee
Culture wars: China shares animal zodiac with neighbours but like pao cai and kimchi, there’s disagreement over who owns what

  • The 12-animal zodiac calendar used in China today came from ancient Babylon via India thousands of years ago
  • Neighbouring countries such as Japan, South Korea and Vietnam also have it, although with slight differences

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:24pm, 16 Feb, 2022

