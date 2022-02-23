Teen boy runs away 200km from home after quarrel, 191cm tall boy’s mum says plenty of sleep helps him grow. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: Boy rides 200km after fight with mother, 11-year-old is almost 2 metres tall and 10 years of rubbish cleaned up
- Boy rode 200km from home after a fight with his mother over homework and survived five days alone
- Residents report stench near homes and discover 10 years’ worth of rubbish
