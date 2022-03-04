San Francisco’s Chinatown. The Six Companies association was once a key agency for residents there, but has declined in influence. Photo: Getty
Is the sun setting on San Francisco’s Six Companies?
- Once a de facto embassy for Chinese immigrants in the US, the Chinatown association faces declines in membership, finances and influence
- Now called the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA), the group has been eclipsed by other service organisations
Topic | Chinese diaspora
