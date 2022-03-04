San Francisco’s Chinatown. The Six Companies association was once a key agency for residents there, but has declined in influence. Photo: Getty
San Francisco’s Chinatown. The Six Companies association was once a key agency for residents there, but has declined in influence. Photo: Getty
People & Culture

Is the sun setting on San Francisco’s Six Companies?

  • Once a de facto embassy for Chinese immigrants in the US, the Chinatown association faces declines in membership, finances and influence
  • Now called the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA), the group has been eclipsed by other service organisations

Topic |   Chinese diaspora
Min Chao Choy
Min Chao Choy

Updated: 11:13pm, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
San Francisco’s Chinatown. The Six Companies association was once a key agency for residents there, but has declined in influence. Photo: Getty
San Francisco’s Chinatown. The Six Companies association was once a key agency for residents there, but has declined in influence. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE