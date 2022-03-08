“Compared with men, we found that women surveyed are more eager to become financially independent. They wish to do so at an average age of 30,” said Zhou Wenqun, head of equity investment and fund manager of Fidelity International China.

They are also more active in making financial plans, the report said. The rate of men who have made such plans was 69 per cent, while it was 71 per cent among women.

However, the average amount of money invested by women was 20 per cent lower than men, which could be a result of their lower incomes or poorer knowledge about investment, said Zhou.

Though gender equality and women’s rights have been gaining growing support in China amid a feminist awakening in recent years, the salary gap between Chinese women and men remains large as women continue to bear the bulk of child-raising and house work.

Chinese women earned 12 per cent less in general than men, according to a working women report by leading job-hunting website zhaopin.com last year.

This was already a drop of 5 percentage points on the previous year.

On the other hand, China’s female employment rates are some of the highest among the world’s major economies.

