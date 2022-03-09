‘I’m no worse than others’: woman who overcomes deafness to become PhD student of top Chinese university named one of country’s most inspiring figures of 2021. Photo: Baidu
‘I’m no worse than others’: woman who overcomes deafness to become PhD student of top Chinese university named one of country’s most inspiring figures of 2021. Photo: Baidu
People & Culture

Chinese deaf woman named one of China’s 10 most inspiring people of 2021 after acceptance at Tsinghua University

  • She lost her hearing when she was six months old after her relatives mistakenly gave her wrong medicine to treat pneumonia
  • Other recipients for the award include the Nobel Prize laureate Yang Chen-ning and top Chinese athlete Su Bingtian

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
‘I’m no worse than others’: woman who overcomes deafness to become PhD student of top Chinese university named one of country’s most inspiring figures of 2021. Photo: Baidu
‘I’m no worse than others’: woman who overcomes deafness to become PhD student of top Chinese university named one of country’s most inspiring figures of 2021. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE