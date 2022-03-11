Police in southwestern China are hunting the father of a one-year-old boy who abandoned him after the child accidentally fell into a fire and suffered serious burns. Photo: Handout
Police in China seek father who abandoned infant son injured by fire and stole donations for his care
- The infant was hurt when his mother was holding him beside a stove to keep warm and dropped him when she had an epileptic fit
- The boy suffered burns all over his body, including both his ears, eyes and one hand
