Police in southwestern China are hunting the father of a one-year-old boy who abandoned him after the child accidentally fell into a fire and suffered serious burns. Photo: Handout
Police in China seek father who abandoned infant son injured by fire and stole donations for his care

  • The infant was hurt when his mother was holding him beside a stove to keep warm and dropped him when she had an epileptic fit
  • The boy suffered burns all over his body, including both his ears, eyes and one hand

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:05pm, 11 Mar, 2022

