Chinese archaeologists say they have found the legendary Jixia Academy from the Warring States period. Photo: Sina
Archaeologists discover centre for greatest Chinese philosophers during Warring States period from over 2,000 years ago
- The Jixia Academy housed important architects of Chinese philosophy, with the most notable being the Confucian leader Mencius
- The institution was probably more like a think tank, aimed at helping the kings guide their policies
