A man has wound up in hospital bleeding after using a DIY circumcision kit, and a woman has been criticised for dancing at her father’s funeral. Photo: SCMP artwork
Man in hospital after DIY circumcision fail, woman shamed for funeral dance, fake tax collector noodle thief
- The young man circumcised himself without any anaesthetics or disinfectant before the procedure
- A woman who carried out her father’s last wishes by dancing at his funeral has been attacked by strangers online
