Search and rescue workers found a handwritten note found in the wreckage of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 they believe was written by a passenger. Photo: Handout
People & Culture

China Eastern flight MU5735: Handwritten note found amid wreckage breaks Chinese hearts as rescue efforts continue

  • The note describes a jade pendant, which symbolises good luck and safety in Chinese culture
  • The author, surnamed Xiang, was a live-streaming salesperson on her way to a jade sales event

Topic |   China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 crash
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 26 Mar, 2022

