Search and rescue workers found a handwritten note found in the wreckage of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 they believe was written by a passenger. Photo: Handout
China Eastern flight MU5735: Handwritten note found amid wreckage breaks Chinese hearts as rescue efforts continue
- The note describes a jade pendant, which symbolises good luck and safety in Chinese culture
- The author, surnamed Xiang, was a live-streaming salesperson on her way to a jade sales event
