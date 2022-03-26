The Chinese government revealed its top archaeology finds from 2021, including artefacts from Sanxingdui (left) and the Warring States period (right). Photo: Handout
The Chinese government revealed its top archaeology finds from 2021, including artefacts from Sanxingdui (left) and the Warring States period (right). Photo: Handout
People & Culture

Chinese government reveals its most significant archaeological breakthroughs of 2021

  • The discoveries at Sanxingdui became a global sensation in 2021, highlighted by beautifully preserved gold masks
  • Other discoveries included finding an ancient essay, the son of a princess and tools from 130,000-year-old people

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 2:00pm, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese government revealed its top archaeology finds from 2021, including artefacts from Sanxingdui (left) and the Warring States period (right). Photo: Handout
The Chinese government revealed its top archaeology finds from 2021, including artefacts from Sanxingdui (left) and the Warring States period (right). Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE