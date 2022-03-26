The Chinese government revealed its top archaeology finds from 2021, including artefacts from Sanxingdui (left) and the Warring States period (right). Photo: Handout
Chinese government reveals its most significant archaeological breakthroughs of 2021
- The discoveries at Sanxingdui became a global sensation in 2021, highlighted by beautifully preserved gold masks
- Other discoveries included finding an ancient essay, the son of a princess and tools from 130,000-year-old people
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
The Chinese government revealed its top archaeology finds from 2021, including artefacts from Sanxingdui (left) and the Warring States period (right). Photo: Handout