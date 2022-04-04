A file photo shows an archaeologist excavating the Tung Wan Tsai site in Ma Wan in 1997. Photo: SCMP
An ancient group of Hong Kong inhabitants loved their seafood, to an extreme

  • A new study of neolithic skeletons from Hong Kong found they were almost entirely reliant on seafood for their protein
  • The people had no real peers in the region, with the closest similar diets coming from northern Asia

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 6:00pm, 4 Apr, 2022

