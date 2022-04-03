(220402) -- SHANGHAI, April 2, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Staff members at a vegetable wharehouse in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai lockdown life: a daily scramble for food, community burger runs or feeling jealous of the stray cats outside
- With the whole city effectively locked down, residents face a daily race to order fresh food online before stocks run out due to high demand
- Others are forming community groups to buy essentials or treats and are questioning when they will be allowed outside again
Topic | Coronavirus China
(220402) -- SHANGHAI, April 2, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Staff members at a vegetable wharehouse in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua