(220402) -- SHANGHAI, April 2, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Staff members at a vegetable wharehouse in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai lockdown life: a daily scramble for food, community burger runs or feeling jealous of the stray cats outside

  • With the whole city effectively locked down, residents face a daily race to order fresh food online before stocks run out due to high demand
  • Others are forming community groups to buy essentials or treats and are questioning when they will be allowed outside again

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 5:04pm, 3 Apr, 2022

