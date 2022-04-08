Under Shanghai’s lockdown, even billionaires like China’s ‘venture capital queen’ Xu Xin are reportedly resorting to neighbourhood trading groups to source basic staples like bread. Photo: Handout
Under Shanghai’s lockdown, even billionaires like China’s ‘venture capital queen’ Xu Xin are reportedly resorting to neighbourhood trading groups to source basic staples like bread. Photo: Handout
People & Culture

Even Chinese billionaire Kathy Xu Xin struggles to buy milk and bread under Shanghai’s coronavirus lockdown

  • A screen shot of a message from Kathy Xu Xin, ‘China’s venture capital queen’, asking how to buy bread and milk went viral this week
  • The city’s 25 million residents are under a hard lockdown as the government tries to stamp out the latest virus outbreak

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:47pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Under Shanghai’s lockdown, even billionaires like China’s ‘venture capital queen’ Xu Xin are reportedly resorting to neighbourhood trading groups to source basic staples like bread. Photo: Handout
Under Shanghai’s lockdown, even billionaires like China’s ‘venture capital queen’ Xu Xin are reportedly resorting to neighbourhood trading groups to source basic staples like bread. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE