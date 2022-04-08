Under Shanghai’s lockdown, even billionaires like China’s ‘venture capital queen’ Xu Xin are reportedly resorting to neighbourhood trading groups to source basic staples like bread. Photo: Handout
Even Chinese billionaire Kathy Xu Xin struggles to buy milk and bread under Shanghai’s coronavirus lockdown
- A screen shot of a message from Kathy Xu Xin, ‘China’s venture capital queen’, asking how to buy bread and milk went viral this week
- The city’s 25 million residents are under a hard lockdown as the government tries to stamp out the latest virus outbreak
Topic | China society
Under Shanghai’s lockdown, even billionaires like China’s ‘venture capital queen’ Xu Xin are reportedly resorting to neighbourhood trading groups to source basic staples like bread. Photo: Handout