Shanghai residents rush to buy groceries after the city government announced a two-stage lockdown last month. Photo: Tracy Qu
China coronavirus: Shanghai residents risk punishment for breaching lockdown, sneaking out at night to barter for food
- The megacity of 25 million people remains under lockdown after almost two weeks as it struggles to contain an outbreak of the Omicron strain
- Residents have banded into barter groups and will trade anything from food items like eggs and fruit to sanitary items, all of which are in short supply
Topic | China society
Shanghai residents rush to buy groceries after the city government announced a two-stage lockdown last month. Photo: Tracy Qu