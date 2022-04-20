A secondary school in China is in hot water after it tried to expel a student whose parents travelled outside of the city. Photo: Xinhua
‘Loss of humanity’ in Covid era: Chinese city backtracks after it expelled student because his parents hid travel history

  • The parents did not report they had left the city and later were identified as close contacts of a Covid-19 patient
  • An expulsion statement from the education department went viral in China, with many people expressing outrage

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 3:09pm, 20 Apr, 2022

