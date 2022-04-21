Shanghai residents hung paper shopping bags from expensive brands to collect their Covid-19 tests. Photo: SCMP composite
Shanghai lockdown: residents flaunt wealth by hanging luxury branded shopping bags on doors to collect Covid-19 tests
- City workers delivered rapid antigen tests to millions of residents during a recent mass test in Shanghai
- Some residents used the opportunity to flash some wealth and hang shopping bags from luxury brands on their doors
Topic | Coronavirus China
Shanghai residents hung paper shopping bags from expensive brands to collect their Covid-19 tests. Photo: SCMP composite