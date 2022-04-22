This statue of a Buddha head caused controversy in 2018 when it was removed from Sotheby’s New York autumn auction because it looked similar to a precious statue stolen from China’s Longmen Grottos in Henan province. Photo: Twitter
Over 66,000 stolen Chinese artefacts recovered last year amid trafficking crackdown says government
- The crackdown was launched by the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) and the Ministry of Public Security in 2020
- Authorities said they arrested 61 out of the 62 most-wanted suspects of cultural relic theft
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
This statue of a Buddha head caused controversy in 2018 when it was removed from Sotheby’s New York autumn auction because it looked similar to a precious statue stolen from China’s Longmen Grottos in Henan province. Photo: Twitter