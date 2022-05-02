Covid-19 pandemic prevention workers help residents take coronavirus tests in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
People & Culture

Chinese tier-one cities lose their shine in wake of strict Covid-19 restrictions

  • High costs of living, a stressful lifestyle and opportunities elsewhere had slowed growth in China’s economic hubs
  • But the Covid-19 restrictions pushed people to smaller cities or out of China completely

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 May, 2022

