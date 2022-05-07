A man catches fish from his flat in Shanghai (left) and campers are surrounded by sheep. Photo: SCMP composite
Quirky China: Flat fishing, camping with a flock of sheep and a license to stew

  • The angler had got bored stuck in Shanghai’s lockdown and decided to start fishing out of his flat
  • Shenzhen offers a certificate to a woman who cooks fantastic goose stew

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 7 May, 2022

