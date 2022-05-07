Camping has become a trendy activity in China as people are looking for things to do amid strict Covid-19 rules. Photo: Handout
Amid Covid-19 lockdowns, Chinese tourism turns inward, giving rise to camping and suburb tours; or nothing at all
- Statistics show that Chinese people are still travelling, but they are mostly staying within their city or province
- And in doing so, spending has fallen off a cliff, with travellers only spending 45 per cent of pre-pandemic levels
