A new study compared and contrasted Chinese zodiac signs in both Mandarin and Bahasa Indonesia. Photo: Getty Images
How language changes our perception of the Chinese zodiac
- Researchers from Indonesia compared idioms of Chinese zodiac creatures in Bahasa Indonesia and Mandarin
- They found interesting revelations, such as an almost irrelevancy of dragons in Indonesia when compared to China
