Two brothers in China carried their elderly mother for three dozen kilometres to make sure she didn’t get sick. Photo: SCMP composite
Chinese brothers pull 86-year-old mother in farm cart for 36km to go home after surgery because of her violent motion sickness
- The elderly mother was recovering from a surgery, making it crucial that she not get sick on the commute home
- On the way to the hospital, the woman got motion sickness so bad that she vomited blood
