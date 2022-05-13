Liang Shi is 55-years-old and plans to take the gaokao for the 26th time. Photo: SCMP composite
Exam uncle: 55-year-old man plans to take China’s gaokao university entrance test for the 26th time in hopes of getting into his dream school
- The business owner has dreamed of attending Sichuan University since he was a teenager
- He has scored high enough to get admitted to second-tier universities, but he wants to attend his dream school
