A worker in a protective suit locks a barrier outside of a residential complex in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Ongoing Shanghai Covid-19 lockdown has become mental health disaster for Chinese city’s most vulnerable
- People with mental health issues have struggled to access medicine, and psychiatrists have become difficult to meet
- Professionals say people who had recovered have found old problems re-emerging
