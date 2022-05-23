Many grandparents are primary caregivers for their grandchildren, but that trend may be changing. Photo: Getty Images
China’s elderly want to enjoy their golden years, not raise next generation unless get paid for it

  • For many younger couples in China, it is a cultural expectation that grandparents help raise their children
  • But that social obligation may be changing, as a generation of retirees looks to enjoy their lives child-free

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 23 May, 2022

Many grandparents are primary caregivers for their grandchildren, but that trend may be changing. Photo: Getty Images
