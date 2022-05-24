This carpet was likely used to to decorate the imperial palace during the Ming dynasty. Photo: Skinner Auctioneers
Ming dynasty imperial carpet from longest-reigning Chinese emperor sells for US$324,500 at auction
- The carpet features a dragon surrounding a flaming pearl, which is a symbol of prosperity
- It belonged to a collector James Dixon, who once had a stunning public display of his carpets in California
