This carpet was likely used to to decorate the imperial palace during the Ming dynasty. Photo: Skinner Auctioneers
Ming dynasty imperial carpet from longest-reigning Chinese emperor sells for US$324,500 at auction

  • The carpet features a dragon surrounding a flaming pearl, which is a symbol of prosperity
  • It belonged to a collector James Dixon, who once had a stunning public display of his carpets in California

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 3:00pm, 24 May, 2022

