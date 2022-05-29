A Taiwan singer’s comeback on Chinese reality TV sees the return of intense fans who threaten to damage the share price of the company making the show if the singer is eliminated from the contest. Photo: Baidu
Taiwanese singer’s return to China’s TV reality singing show delights fans who threatened to dump station’s shares if idol ousted
- The 39-year-old singer was a household name in China in the early 2000s before disappearing from the limelight
- Now she is back as a contestant on a reality TV show where 30 women compete for 5 spots in a singing girl group
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Taiwan singer’s comeback on Chinese reality TV sees the return of intense fans who threaten to damage the share price of the company making the show if the singer is eliminated from the contest. Photo: Baidu