A Chinese doctor races to treat a patient after a painful fall on the way that left him with a broken rib. Photo: SCMP Artwork
‘Just did my job’: video shows doctor in China fall and break a rib on his way to save patient then get up and keep going
- A video showing a doctor taking a nasty fall while running to save a patient, and then getting up and continuing on goes viral in China
- The emergency room doctor said he was surprised by the response as he did not expect the video to attract much attention
