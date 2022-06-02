A man visits Shanghai landmarks wearing a pair of angel wings made with rapid antigen test cassettes to celebrate end of the city’s lockdown. Photo: SCMP
People & Culture

Shanghai reopening: man wears ‘angel wings’ made of rapid antigen test kit cassettes and tours city landmarks to celebrate lockdown end

  • An artistic couple have marked the end of Shanghai’s lockdown with a coronavirus-inspired pair of angel wings
  • The couple used rapid antigen test kit cassettes to resemble feathers and then wore the ‘wings’ in a video featuring many of the city’s famous landmarks

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Jun, 2022

