This week’s Quirky China news features an animal activist ‘mermaid’, a man in chains exercising in a park and a thief in the temple. Photo: Handout
This week’s Quirky China news features an animal activist ‘mermaid’, a man in chains exercising in a park and a thief in the temple. Photo: Handout
People & Culture

Quirky China: an animal activist performing ‘mermaid’, not any old iron man and the temple of doom

  • A medical student turns performing mermaid in bid to protect sea animals from Chinese aqua park shows
  • Residents near a northern China park up in arms over man who does his daily exercises wearing noisy leg-irons

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
This week’s Quirky China news features an animal activist ‘mermaid’, a man in chains exercising in a park and a thief in the temple. Photo: Handout
This week’s Quirky China news features an animal activist ‘mermaid’, a man in chains exercising in a park and a thief in the temple. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE