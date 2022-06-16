This week’s Quirky China news features an animal activist ‘mermaid’, a man in chains exercising in a park and a thief in the temple. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: an animal activist performing ‘mermaid’, not any old iron man and the temple of doom
- A medical student turns performing mermaid in bid to protect sea animals from Chinese aqua park shows
- Residents near a northern China park up in arms over man who does his daily exercises wearing noisy leg-irons
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
This week’s Quirky China news features an animal activist ‘mermaid’, a man in chains exercising in a park and a thief in the temple. Photo: Handout