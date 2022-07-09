The Palace Museums in Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei showcase some of the most important relics from Chinese civilisation. And like any museum, they also feature interesting artefacts that get overshadowed by their more famous neighbours on display. We showcase five under-the-radar artefacts from each museum below. Hong Kong Palace Museum Copy of Wang Xizhi calligraphy If this were the original Wang Xizhi calligraphy, it would likely be a flagship artefact because there is no known original work by the famous Jin dynasty (266-420) artist. Still, this Song dynasty copy from the 11th or 12th century is worthy of a look. The calligrapher was so famous that Emperor Taizong (598-649) of the Tang dynasty would personally copy Wang’s work. The Hong Kong Palace Museum includes an interactive installation allowing viewers to copy Emperor Taizong’s copy of Wang’s work. Gramophone from the Republic era A piece far more connected to modernity than many of the artefacts at the museum, this gramophone was from the early 20th century in the Republic of China. It features an elegant bell-shaped horn protruding from a beautiful wooden music box. The piece is a connection to the relatively recent past, and it is not hard for visitors to close their eyes and imagine they are listening to music at a restaurant or home in 20th century China. Brush washer The Palace Museums in Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei are filled with wonderful paintings and calligraphy, which makes this simple brush washer a fun piece. It was made in the Ru kilns during the northern Song dynasty (960–1127) and was exclusively made for imperial courts. This brush washer is rare due to the fact that the Ru kilns only existed for 20 years, resulting in only about 100 wares from the kiln existing today. Mi Fu calligraphy Encomium on a Mountain Inkstone in Running Script showcases how emotions can translate across a millennium. Mi wrote the words sometime in the 11th or 12th century and the artist was describing an inkstone he had acquired that had once belonged to Li Yu, a man who ruled from 961-976 during the Tang dynasty. The excitement of the moment comes through in exuberant brush strokes that substitute perfection for enthusiasm. Mi was a famous calligrapher whose work was collected by Emperor Gaozong (r. 1129-1162) of the Song dynasty (960-1279). The Matilde moored in Hong Kong Harbour For local visitors to Hong Kong, this painting is a piece of their history, showcasing a boat docked in a city harbour during the earliest days of the city’s colonial rule. The oil on canvas painting is believed to have been completed around 1850, during the earliest years of Hong Kong’s colonial period. It depicts a Danish schooner, The Matilde, which sailed around Hong Kong in the 1840s and 1850s and likely transported immigrants from Guangdong province. Beijing Palace Museum Yixing Kiln Zisha Teapot with Handle The history of Chinese tea culture can be dated back to before 2000BC and the Qin dynasty. Zisha teapots are well-known teapots in history, and this one from the kilns of Yixing is worth giving a glimpse. It has a smooth surface, and the design with handles that was common around the middle to end of the Qing dynasty (1644–1912). Scene Illustrating the Qianlong Emperor’s Poem The piece is an artistic rendition of Spring Comes to the Capital , a series of poems written by the Qianlong Emperor (r. 1735-1796), who leveraged his love for the arts to strengthen Chinese culture during his reign. Painted in 1767, this work by the painter Xu Yang depicts the Qing dynasty (1644–1912) capital Beijing as described in a series of 20 poems by the emperor. Bronze Gui Vessel with Dragon-Shaped Handles This gui vessel, was produced during the Spring and Autumn period (770 to 476BC). It has a flaring mouth, a contracted neck, two dragon-shaped handles, a short yet wide body, and a ring foot connected to a pedestal. More interestingly, the elaborate ornamentation on the cover is in the shape of lotus petals with a central design of a coiling serpent. Bronze Jar with Copper-inlaid Designs of Hunting Scenes This bronze jar from the Warring States Period (475-222 BCE) features a wide opening, two crouching animals as handles and a surface divided into four beautiful sections. The jar is decorated with pictures of hunting scenes and sparks the imagination to think of it as a living organism. Seal with a motif of ancient football Chinese seals probably originated in the Eastern Zhou dynasty (770-256 BCE) and they have greatly influenced engraving culture across East Asia. The bronze seal is a window into the ancient Chinese football-like sport called cuju . The bronze seal has two sides, with one side depicting the two players standing face-to-face while using their feet to kick balls. The other side depicts two people sitting back-to-back under a large umbrella. Taipei’s National Palace Museum A Palace Concert (Tang dynasty 618-907 AD) This Tang dynasty work, Picture of A Palace Concert , was created by an unknown artist and shows 10 ladies of the inner court sitting around a large rectangular table, on which they indulged in a variety of activities such as enjoying tea and drinking wine. The four figures at the far end seem to be responsible for playing music and livening up the atmosphere. The instruments that they hold, from left to right, are bamboo pipes, a zither, a lute, and a flute. The two standing figures are servant girls and the one in person in the back is playing a clapper to keep beat. Pottery figure of ladies playing polo game Lavish funerals became popular in the Tang dynasty, with grave goods being exceptionally resplendent. In this piece, the lady is riding a yellow horse with a colourful saddle. Robustness was a mark of feminine beauty in the Tang dynasty and ladies were often shown wearing the nomadic garb of turndown collars, narrow sleeves, and soft boots. The Persian game of polo was a favourite among upper-class people in the Tang dynasty. Lei wine vessel with goat-head high reliefs and knob pattern This vessel from the Shang dynasty (1600-1046 BC) has a tapered mouth, and is decorated with goat heads, bird patterns in relief, and dragons. The belly of the vessel is completely covered by patterns of linked hooks, spirals, and four-petaled flowers. The decorative features of this vessel show southern regional influences. Illustration of Victory: Archives of the Grand Council This piece is a copperplate print war painting made during the reign of the Qianlong Emperor in the Qing dynasty (1644-1912) and renders a fusion of Chinese and Western culture to create a masterpiece. The production process began in 1769 and concluded in 1774. The finished product, consisting of 16 metal copper plates and 200 copperplate prints, was shipped back to China by the French East India Company. Brush Holder with Letter-reading Scene A segment of a piece of bamboo was made into a brush holder in the 17th century during the Ming dynasty (1368 – 1644). The outside is carved with the image of a lady with an elegant hairstyle standing before a screen, reading a handscroll. Another lady is seen hiding behind the screen with her finger to her mouth to indicate silence as she peeks. The screen is engraved with a scene of birds and flowers, and the imagery is very close to the illustration of Peeking at a Letter made by the Ming painter Chen Hongshou (1598-1652). The artefacts in the Hong Kong Palace Museum are rare and fragile, with some of the most precious treasures only on public display for one month at a time. Less fragile artefacts will be on display for periods of time ranging from three months to one year. Please reach out to the Palace Museum for specifics of an artefact you would like to see.