A woman dressed in traditional clothing admires a festive robe once worn by an emperor at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Photo: SCMP
People & Culture

The 15 must-see Palace Museum treasures from Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei

  • The three museums hold some of the most important treasures from Chinese civilisation
  • We selected five artefacts from each museum that are ‘treasures among treasures’ and worthy of special attention

Liya SuKevin McSpadden
Liya Su in Shanghaiand Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Jul, 2022

