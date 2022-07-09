“Do you like cooking?” This was the question posed by Dr Daisy Yiyou Wang, a deputy director at Hong Kong’s Palace Museum and head of curatorial and programming. Wang was not talking about food, obviously. She was speaking about jade figurines from the Han dynasty (206BC-220), paintings from the hands of ancient Chinese emperors and a golden wine set that rivals the most iconic artefacts in the Forbidden City. “There are two types of cooks,” she told the South China Morning Post . “One person goes to farmer’s market and they shop by colours. They buy the ingredients, the vegetables are fabulous and they have to have them. They will think about the recipe later.” The other person, she said, reads a recipe book, and sees a fabulous meal. They then carefully visit the markets to make sure to purchase the precise ingredients. “We do both approaches,” said Wang, explaining how her team in Hong Kong built what they hoped would be an unforgettable experience built on the foundation of 914 objects on loan from Beijing’s Palace Museum, which boasts a collection of over 1.8 million relics. The museum opened on July 3 to much fanfare, but its conception was controversial, lacking the traditional public oversight for such an expensive project , and the partnership between the Hong Kong Palace Museum and Beijing is far more pronounced than most museums in the world. During the opening ceremony, Wang Xu-dong, the Director of the Palace Museum in Beijing, said: “Both museums will work closely together to integrate into the development of the Greater Bay Area and draw Hong Kong’s position as an international arts and cultural exchange hub to broaden the influence of Chinese culture.” As the Hong Kong Palace Museum opened its imperial-red-hued doors to what it hopes will be a decades-long contribution to the city, the relationship with the Forbidden City is viewed as a strength, a connection that can transform the museum into a world-class destination. “No single museum has lent nearly 1,000 objects to another organisation. Sure, the MET (Metropolitan Museum of Art) and the Lourve lend objects around the world, but they don’t lend 1,000 objects to one museum,” said Wang. This relationship means the Beijing Palace Museum is essentially a co-curator of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, a relationship Wang has embraced. “I have been there maybe 50 times, I spent a month there during research. I am very good friends with a lot of curators there. They lend me bicycles and I can ride them [around the Forbidden City].” The result is that the Palace Museum in Hong Kong has 166 relics that are classed as “grade one” in mainland China. These are the “treasures of the treasures”. Take, for example, a piece on display only during the opening month of the museum. Titled Returning Boats on a Snowy River , it is an original piece of traditional Chinese art painted on a large scroll by a man named Zhao Ji, better known as Emperor Huizong of the Northern Song dynasty (r. 1100-1126). Pieces like these are scarce and fragile, so they can only be displayed for one month at a time. Then, they are carefully packaged up and shipped back to Beijing, only to be replaced by an equally rare object. These types of artefacts require complicated logistics arrangements, including the fact that representatives from the Beijing museum have to personally oversee the packing and unpacking of artefacts in Hong Kong. This arrangement is made even more complicated by Covid-19 prevention measures in both Hong Kong and mainland China. “It is so stringent because some of these things are so valuable,” said Wang. This brings to mind another hurdle to getting this exhibition off the ground. How is it even possible to insure a 12th-century paper scroll that was painted by an emperor? The strategy from the museum was to build a conglomerate of over 100 different companies from all across the world, including mainland China, because no single insurance company is even capable of financing all of the pieces in the museum. “I think we crashed our insurance market,” said Wang. Furthermore, even the less precious or fragile objects are only allowed to be out of mainland China for one year. The Hong Kong Palace Museum can apply for an extension, but that is never guaranteed. “I would say that this very likely is the world’s most challenging exhibition arrangement,” said Wang. But, like any great meal, it is the challenge that makes the dish worth serving. As visitors spend their day meditating on a poem written by an emperor over the death of his wife, or admiring a large gramophone from the 20th century, or stumbling upon a gigantic horse tapestry that has nothing to do with China, it is hard not to admire the chefs that transformed a trip to the “farmers’ market” in Beijing into a feast fit for kings. The artefacts in the Hong Kong Palace Museum are rare and fragile, with some of the most precious treasures only on public display for one month at a time. Less fragile artefacts will be on display for periods of time ranging from three months to one year. Please reach out to the Palace Museum for specifics of an artefact you would like to see.