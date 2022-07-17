For a certain set of Chinese locks, simply having the key is not enough to access the prize. Opening the lock requires either previous knowledge or a degree of ingenuity to solve these “complex puzzle locks”. People trying to retrieve or steal valuable goods may find that the lock contains an obstacle , or the opening mechanism is more like a maze they need to solve. “Even with the correct key, puzzle padlocks were still difficult to open, which often made those who had to unlock them feel annoyed and worried that they would be unable to unlock them ,” said Hsiao Kuo-Hung, a researcher at the National Science and Technology Museum in Taiwan and a co-author of a study published in Nature in early July. Complex puzzle locks often required the user to “rack their brains” to figure out how to open it even if they have all the necessary tools. The study, written by experts in Taiwan and mainland China, studied locks made between 1800 and the 1950s and published a deep dive into these kinds of locks. They identified four separate types: additional obstacle locks, maze locks, two-section locks, and hidden-keyhole locks. Within these lock types are innumerable variations that, the authors wrote, showed the extraordinary technique and ingenuity of ancient craftsmen. “My favourite type of puzzle lock is a hidden-keyhole lock that turns into a maze. When people try their best to find the keyhole and finally discover it, another problem comes up again. Such a lock is interesting during the opening process,” said Hsiao. The following is a simplistic description of the four different types of puzzle locks and how they work. Obstacle lock: The keyhole is located behind an obstacle that is often cleverly hidden for people who do not know it is there. If the obstacle, such as a “sliding door”, is not removed, then the key can not find the hole to open the lock. Maze lock: This usually involves a system that forces the key to make multiple “moves” to open the lock. In the example from the paper, the key had to be moved multiple times so the teeth could eventually be matched up with the hole, and the key could be pushed into the keyhole to release the lock. Two-section lock: As the name implies, this lock has two keyholes and two keys - a lower and upper section. The first step is to put in one key that allows the user to remove a bolt. Then, they insert the second key to release the lock. Hidden keyhole lock: The trick of these locks is finding the keyhole, which was often covered by an exterior plate. As hinted at by Hsiao, once the person finds the keyhole, there is no guarantee it will work like a typical lock and key. One interesting tidbit about these locks is that they often feature beautiful artwork. The art is intended for aesthetic purposes, but sometimes they contain clues about how to open the lock. Unfortunately, the authors said these precious objects are disappearing or becoming increasingly damaged “due to negligence”, which could make it harder to learn about history. “Locks are daily necessities that many people use, so the history of locks is closely associated with the materials, tools, and cultural background of a specific time. The development and applications of locks in the past reflected the technological, cultural, and economic situations of each period in history,” said Hsiao. When people think of puzzle locks, they often imagine wooden puzzle locks, famous around Asia. However, complex puzzle locks are made of metal and look like a typical lock-and-key system with a twist. Actually, according to Hsiao, the two styles evolved independently of each other. “The application of a large quantity of metal locks started in the late Eastern Han Dynasty around 200 AD, with bronze as the major material,” said Hsiao, adding that they were often designed with the patterns of animals and insects such as birds, tigers and butterflies. “Locksmith technology was pretty developed by the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD)...In this period, some locks and keys were not only very beautiful and artistically colourful, but also came in various shapes,” he said. The earliest known barbed-spring lock was found in the Qin Mausoleum in Shaanxi province in northwest China, which is nearly 2,200 years old. That lock is considered an “ancestor” of the locks studied in the recent paper. While it does not qualify as a complex puzzle lock (simply having the key is enough to open it), there are some manufacturing similarities that allow scientists to learn how the technology developed over thousands of years. Additionally, locks help scientists to understand the relationship between China and the West, as they were essential parts of life in both parts of the world, allowing researchers to compare and contrast to learn if there was any knowledge sharing. In the 1950s, Chinese-style locks began to fade out of daily use when the Western-style pin-tumbler lock was introduced, the types of locks we still use today.