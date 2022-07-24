This is believed to be a 5,200-year-old stone carving of a silkworm cocoon. Photo: Provincial archaeology institute of Shanxi
A 5,200-year-old stone-carved chrysalis provides window into the earliest days of Chinese silk
- The chrysalis sculpture comes from the neolithic Yangshao culture from the Yellow River, famous for its pottery
- It shows that silk was already important to Chinese culture that is over 5,000 years old
