A World War II shipwreck in Italy re-emerged in June 2022 due to low river water levels. Photo: Getty Images
People & Culture

How archaeologists handle once-submerged ruins revealed during a summer of droughts

  • Low water levels across the world led to interesting objects that were once submerged suddenly becoming accessible
  • It is the job of archaeologists to try to glean as much information as possible in a highly constrained setting

Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Sep, 2022

