While brewers are more than glad to see the return of the Bavarian capital’s sudsy tourist centrepiece, both they and visitors are under pressure from inflation in a way that could scarcely be imagined the last time it was held in 2019. Photo: AP
Germany’s Oktoberfest returns after two-year Covid-19 hiatus but sobering inflation bites, especially for beer makers
- Prices of a mug of beer have risen about 15 per cent from the last time the festival was held in 2019
- Inflation woes are piling on Germany’s brewers, with production costs at levels “the German brewing industry has never seen before”
