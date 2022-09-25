A man forgave a teenager for marking his car because she took responsibility for the accident. Photo: SCMP composite
‘No need to pay’: Chinese student asked to do extra homework rather than pay for car scratches from accident

  • The teenage girl said she accidentally caused the scratches when she fell off her electric bicycle
  • Because she took responsibility for the mistake, the owner of the car asked her to do extra homework as payment

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 25 Sep, 2022

