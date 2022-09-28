Archaeologists work to unearth a city they think used water canals for roadways. Photo: SCMP composite
Archaeologists work to unearth a city they think used water canals for roadways. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture

‘An ancient Venice’ in China: archaeologists uncover earliest city where roadways were made of rivers

  • The scientists believe people probably left their homes and immediately got on boats during their day
  • The city dates back to the Warring States Period (475-221BC) and was ‘criss-crossed by rivers’

Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Archaeologists work to unearth a city they think used water canals for roadways. Photo: SCMP composite
Archaeologists work to unearth a city they think used water canals for roadways. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE