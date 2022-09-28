Archaeologists work to unearth a city they think used water canals for roadways. Photo: SCMP composite
‘An ancient Venice’ in China: archaeologists uncover earliest city where roadways were made of rivers
- The scientists believe people probably left their homes and immediately got on boats during their day
- The city dates back to the Warring States Period (475-221BC) and was ‘criss-crossed by rivers’
