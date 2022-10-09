Chinese archaeologists are in the middle of excavating a fantastic 1,000-year-old mural. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese archaeologists are in the middle of excavating a fantastic 1,000-year-old mural. Photo: Xinhua
Trending in China
People & Culture

In pictures: huge beautiful ancient stone murals reveal exquisite carving techniques from over 1,000 years ago

  • The murals are filled with bricks that seem unremarkable by themselves, but taken together they form a beautiful picture
  • They were created during the Northern Song dynasty, a remarkable moment of Chinese art history

Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese archaeologists are in the middle of excavating a fantastic 1,000-year-old mural. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese archaeologists are in the middle of excavating a fantastic 1,000-year-old mural. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE