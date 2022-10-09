Chinese archaeologists are in the middle of excavating a fantastic 1,000-year-old mural. Photo: Xinhua
In pictures: huge beautiful ancient stone murals reveal exquisite carving techniques from over 1,000 years ago
- The murals are filled with bricks that seem unremarkable by themselves, but taken together they form a beautiful picture
- They were created during the Northern Song dynasty, a remarkable moment of Chinese art history
