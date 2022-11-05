Hong Kong researchers will pay people to watch Netflix shows as part of an experiment into brain and language research. Photo: SCMP
‘It’s not a scam’: Hong Kong university offers paid Netflix viewing - all in the name of science

  • Researchers seek answers about how the brain processes words, sounds and images
  • Participants will have 64 harmless electrodes attached to their heads to measure brain activity

Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Nov, 2022

