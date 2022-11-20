Hong Kong is a city obsessed with vanity car plates. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘HOTPOT’ to ‘HASHTAG’: Hong Kong driven to distraction by multi-million dollar vanity license plates with one sold for US$3.3 million
- Expert predicts record HK$26 million (US$3.3 million) paid for ‘W’ plate in 2021 will be topped next year due to pent-up demand
- Each one is a statement about status, wealth, humour, desires and superstition, says vanity plate aficionado
